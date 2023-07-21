Mizuho Increases LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target to $53.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LIVN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

LivaNova stock opened at $52.97 on Monday. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $66.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $263.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.43 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. LivaNova’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LivaNova by 699.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,390,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in LivaNova by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 908,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,469,000 after acquiring an additional 447,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,877,000 after acquiring an additional 436,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 63.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,263,000 after purchasing an additional 383,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

