Mizuho Raises Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $95.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ED. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.69.

ED opened at $95.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.45. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543,146 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,934,000 after acquiring an additional 596,347 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

