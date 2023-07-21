Mizuho Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $81.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FTNT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.17.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $77.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.79. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,598 shares of company stock worth $4,000,955 over the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 209.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

