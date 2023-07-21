Mizuho Trims Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Target Price to $17.00

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CRGY opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.42. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Crescent Energy Cuts Dividend

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.81. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 65.47% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $590.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

Insider Transactions at Crescent Energy

In other news, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 4,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $456,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $66,138. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

