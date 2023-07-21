Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 65438605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Mobile Streams Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.12. The firm has a market cap of £4.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

About Mobile Streams

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

