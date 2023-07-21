monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Trading Down 5.2%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $176.31 and last traded at $177.05. 563,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 799,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.72.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNDY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $167.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.13.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.54 and a 200-day moving average of $145.43. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.32 and a beta of 0.76.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of monday.com by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,770 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its position in monday.com by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 13,721,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,997,000 after purchasing an additional 772,450 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in monday.com by 11,795.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 437,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,498,000 after purchasing an additional 434,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at about $48,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
