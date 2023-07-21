monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Trading Down 5.2%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $176.31 and last traded at $177.05. 563,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 799,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNDY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $167.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.13.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.54 and a 200-day moving average of $145.43. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. On average, research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of monday.com by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,770 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its position in monday.com by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 13,721,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,997,000 after purchasing an additional 772,450 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in monday.com by 11,795.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 437,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,498,000 after purchasing an additional 434,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at about $48,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.