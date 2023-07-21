Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondee currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Mondee Price Performance

Shares of MOND opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $567.66 million and a P/E ratio of -5.35. Mondee has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondee will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Mondee stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Orestes Fintiklis sold 377,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $3,771,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,409,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,095,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,105,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,475,431 over the last three months. 46.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOND. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mondee in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondee in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondee in the 4th quarter worth about $2,635,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondee in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Mondee in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondee Company Profile

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

Featured Articles

