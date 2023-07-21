Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,997,000 after purchasing an additional 399,152 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $981,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.