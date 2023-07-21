Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires New Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,114 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global cut Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $1,337,495.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,877,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $1,337,495.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,516 shares in the company, valued at $61,877,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,427,161.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 344,889 shares of company stock valued at $55,601,388. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $176.52. 367,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 0.76. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $300.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

