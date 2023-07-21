Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 223 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.71. 527,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,790. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.13. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $227.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

