Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Grows Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cummins by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Cummins by 305.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.00.

Cummins Trading Down 0.1 %

Cummins stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.61. The stock had a trading volume of 139,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,562. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.40 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0168 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

