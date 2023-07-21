Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Invests $1.17 Million in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,402 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,915 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the period. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.51. 380,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,012. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average of $61.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHP Group Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHP. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,512.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

