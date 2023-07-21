Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Invests $2.51 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,790 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after buying an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 13,008.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after purchasing an additional 681,011 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.14. The company had a trading volume of 856,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,745. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.31. The firm has a market cap of $128.22 billion, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.14.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

