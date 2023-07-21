Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Lowers Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.96. 530,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,976,651. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.52 and a 200-day moving average of $203.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88. The stock has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.21, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,008 shares of company stock valued at $49,070,565 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.22.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

