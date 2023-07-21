Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,355 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.9% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.53.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.85. 1,289,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,056,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.28.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

