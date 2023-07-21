Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 25,725 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,725 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

A stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $125.63. 437,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,732. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $113.28 and a one year high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.23.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

