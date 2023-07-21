Moonbeam 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.21 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $173.92 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00046838 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013721 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,076,653,517 coins and its circulating supply is 684,989,396 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

