Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $73.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.96% from the stock’s current price.

PNW has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

NYSE:PNW traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $85.68. 128,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,772. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $85.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,814,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

