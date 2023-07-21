Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.02% from the company’s previous close.

HAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.70.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.88. 4,218,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,522,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,623 shares of company stock worth $11,046,183 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 106,831 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Halliburton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,237 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.