Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $93.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.01. 5,459,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,081,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $153.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.10. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.