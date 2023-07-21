Morling Financial Advisors LLC Buys 10 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMG stock traded up $9.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,104.67. 115,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,328. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,073.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,803.73. The stock has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,291.63 and a 12 month high of $2,175.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,910.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,156.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,396 shares of company stock valued at $23,473,949. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.