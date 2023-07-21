Morling Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGV traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $80.08. 142,918 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.38.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

