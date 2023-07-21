Morling Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.7% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,394 shares of company stock worth $9,754,096 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.20.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,269,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,507,006. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $318.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.