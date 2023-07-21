Morling Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.46. 116,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,502. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average of $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

