Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morphic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Morphic stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 1.11. Morphic has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 92.38%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morphic will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 3,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $228,234.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,275.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $205,172.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,936 shares in the company, valued at $794,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 3,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $228,234.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,275.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,368 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,617 over the last 90 days. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Morphic by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter worth $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the second quarter valued at $111,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

