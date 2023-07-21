MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $509.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.15. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $551.82.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.