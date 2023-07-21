M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.89 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $138.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.01. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Bank of America increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.20.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

