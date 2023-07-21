Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) PT Raised to C$18.50 at TD Securities

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Mullen Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS MLLGF remained flat at $11.34 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

