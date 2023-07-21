Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Increased to C$18.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTL. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.63.

Shares of TSE MTL traded up C$0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$16.06. 331,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.88. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.50 and a one year high of C$16.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.06. Mullen Group had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of C$494.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$503.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.2691652 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

