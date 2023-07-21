Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NDAQ. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Nasdaq from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.44.

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.45. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 38.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Nasdaq by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 4,336.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 669,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,080,000 after buying an additional 654,518 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also

