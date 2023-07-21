National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

National Bank Stock Performance

NBHC stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,008. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27. National Bank has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). National Bank had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $134.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of National Bank by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in National Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

