National Bankshares Boosts Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$21.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LUG. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.00 price target on Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.06.

Lundin Gold Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:LUG traded down C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$18.45. The company had a trading volume of 122,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,319. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.80 and a 1 year high of C$19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.09.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$347.17 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 11.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 1.2838307 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

