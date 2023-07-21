NBT Bank N A NY Buys 659 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 123,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

