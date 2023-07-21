NBT Bank N A NY Has $486,000 Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.61.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

