NBT Bank N A NY Sells 123 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $142.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.78.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

