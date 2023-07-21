Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for WNS (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $94.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.33.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $317.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WNS during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 83.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

