Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42. 54,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 831,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nerdy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Nerdy Stock Up 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $717.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.05.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Nerdy had a negative net margin of 22.73% and a negative return on equity of 96.19%. The business had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $77,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,534,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,763,100.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 27,600 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $75,624.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,484,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,728,239.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 120,600 shares of company stock worth $379,824. Insiders own 38.83% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Nerdy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nerdy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Nerdy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

See Also

