Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $141,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,244 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $57,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Netflix by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,398 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Netflix by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.71.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $432.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,147,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,414,726. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.64 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $192.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $412.43 and its 200 day moving average is $359.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

