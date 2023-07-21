Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Netflix updated its Q3 guidance to $3.52 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $3.52-$3.52 EPS.

Netflix Stock Down 8.4 %

NFLX opened at $437.42 on Friday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $211.50 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $412.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.33. The company has a market capitalization of $194.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.71.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

