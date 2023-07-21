Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $600.00 at Pivotal Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Pivotal Research from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $421.71.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $437.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $194.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $412.43 and a 200-day moving average of $359.33. Netflix has a one year low of $211.50 and a one year high of $485.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 376.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 170.7% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 110.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 143.0% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.