New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

In other New Relic news, CFO David Barter sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $608,055.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Barter sold 8,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $608,055.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $196,138.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,199 shares of company stock worth $31,997,819. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 108.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in New Relic by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,097,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 299,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,560,000 after purchasing an additional 205,317 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.68. New Relic has a twelve month low of $50.24 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 0.83.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $242.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.02 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 35.50%. Analysts forecast that New Relic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

