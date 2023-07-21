News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,411 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in News by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 193,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in News by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 572,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after buying an additional 186,878 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in News by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 292,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,076 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in News by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in News by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,894,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,601 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWSA opened at $19.88 on Friday. News Co. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on News in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

