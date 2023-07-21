NewSquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 278.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Adobe by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after buying an additional 733,598 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $194,352,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock opened at $516.88 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $539.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $452.99 and a 200 day moving average of $391.69.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,600 shares of company stock worth $21,640,796 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

