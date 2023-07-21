NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 103 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $350.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.75 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.64.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,967,959 shares of company stock valued at $656,368,342. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Barclays decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Societe Generale lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

