NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Trading 11.1% Higher

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 4,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 149,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

NexOptic Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.33.

About NexOptic Technology

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.

