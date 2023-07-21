NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 355,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 136,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of NexTech AR Solutions in a report on Friday, April 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51.

NexTech AR Solutions ( OTCMKTS:NEXCF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million. On average, analysts predict that NexTech AR Solutions Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

