NFT Price Reaches $0.0183 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 21st. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded flat against the US dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00021672 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017258 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014120 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,871.95 or 1.00013984 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.