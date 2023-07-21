Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 10,111 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $21,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.78.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $286.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

