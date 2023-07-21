Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.73 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,462,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,462,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,371,164 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $53.60 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 90.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

