Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $20.11 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $20,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,453,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $187.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $209.24.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

